Maharashtra polls: BJP names 25 candidates in third list; total 146 so far

Maharashtra Assembly elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its third list of 25 candidates, taking the total tally to 146 so far. In the latest list constituencies such as Vasai, Nagpur Central, Versova, Borivali and Ghatkopar East among others figured.

The saffron party has named Harish Marotiappa Pimple in the constituency of Murtijapur (SC). Other candidates from the party include Sai Prakash Dahake from Karanja, Rajesh Shriram Wankhade from Teosa, and Umesh (Chandu) Atamaramji Yawalkar from Morshi. Sumit Kishor Wankhede represents Arvi, while Charansing Babulalji Thakur is the candidate for Katol. Ashish Ranjeet Deshmukh stands for Savner, and Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke is running in Nagpur Central.

In Nagpur West, the BJP candidate is Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale, and Milind Pandurang Mane is contesting in Nagpur North (SC). Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar is the candidate from Sakoli, with Kishor Gajananrao Jorgewar representing Chandrapur (SC).

For the ST category, Raju Narayan Todsam is running for Arni, and Kishan Maruti Wankhede is the candidate for Umarkhed (SC). The Deglur (SC) seat features Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar, while Vinod Suresh Medha is contesting in Dahanu (ST).

Additionally, Sneha Premnath Dube is the candidate for Vasai, and Sanjay Upadhyay represents Borivali. In Versova, Bharati Hemant Lavekar is in the running, with Parag Kishorchandra Shah contesting in Ghatkopar East. The constituency of Ashti features Suresh Ramchandra Dhas, and in Latur City, Archana Shailesh Patil Chakurkar is a candidate.

Lastly, Ram Vitthal Satpute represents Malshiras (SC), while Manoj Bhimrao Ghorpade is the candidate for Karad North, and Sangram Sampatrao Deshmukh is running for Palus-Kadegaon.

Earlier, the BJP released two lists, with 99 candidates in the first one shared on October 20. The party is contesting the elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20.

The poll battle will unfold between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition alliance Maha Vikash Agadhi (MVA), which has the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP. The MVA has settled on contesting 85 seats each.