Shiv Sena's 2022 split was endorsed by senior leadership of BJP: Chavan

In June 2022, a section of Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against leadership of party president and then-CM Uddhav Thackeray, after split in Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde leading rebellion, took over as CM

Prithviraj Chavan, former Maharashtra CM, Congress
Prithviraj Chavan, former Maharashtra CM, and Congress leader | Image: X/@prithvrj
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 8:16 AM IST
Veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday claimed the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena, which triggered the fall of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had endorsement from the BJP's "senior leadership".

Speaking to reporters in Satara, the former chief minister noted the November 20 assembly polls are taking place in the backdrop of what happened in June 2022, when a section of Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against the leadership of party president and then-CM Uddhav Thackeray. After the split in the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion, took over as chief minister.  "These state elections are taking place in a particular political backdrop. The BJP's senior leadership had toppled the MVA government by engineering a split in the Shiv Sena. This entire move had a 'rajmanyata' (endorsement from top leadership ).  "It was not done at Mumbai level by two or three people. There was meticulous planning as the BJP's entire machinery was after it. It was like a military operation where MLAs were given security, chartered planes," claimed Chavan. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can not dare to raise his anti-graft slogan, 'na khaunga, na khane dunga' (neither will I indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone else to indulge in it) while in Maharashtra.

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 8:16 AM IST

