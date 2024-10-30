Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Ahead of Assembly polls, Maharashtra govt reshuffles 260 police officials

Ahead of Assembly polls, Maharashtra govt reshuffles 260 police officials

Sending out a stern message, the Election Commission last month sought an explanation from the Maharashtra chief secretary and the state's police chief for failing to fully implement its orders

Indian police
About 150 Mumbai police officials, including senior inspectors, have been moved to various districts. | Representative Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 5:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday reshuffled more than 260 policemen, including 150 from Mumbai, ahead of the November 20 assembly elections in the state, an official said.

He attributed the transfers to a directive of the Election Commission about the relocation of officials who had served in their home districts or current posting for over three years.

About 150 Mumbai police officials, including senior inspectors, have been moved to various districts, including Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur and Washim.

A few police officials from Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar Police commissionerate have also been transferred, he said.

Accordingly, police officials from various districts have been posted in Mumbai, which has 36 of the state's 288 assembly seats.

Sending out a stern message, the Election Commission last month sought an explanation from the Maharashtra chief secretary and the state's police chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra elections: Will 150 rebels tilt the balance for MVA, Mahayuti?

Assembly polls: MVA to release poll guarantees at rally in Mumbai on Nov 6

BJP not to campaign for ally NCP's Nawab Malik, backs daughter's bid

Maharashtra polls: Mahayuti v MVA alliances' seat-sharing deal decoded

BJP to fight 148 seats, Cong 103 in Maha Assembly polls as nominations end

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsMaharashtraAssembly elections

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story