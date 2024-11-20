Rahul Gandhi urges voters to cast votes in large numbers in assembly polls

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the citizens to cast their vote in large numbers in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Urging the voters, Rahul Gandhi said that "every vote to Maha Vikas Aghadi will bring prosperity to their life with 5 guarantees."

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Brothers and sisters of Maharashtra, I appeal to all of you to cast your vote today to protect the self-respect and constitution of the state. Every vote you give to Maha Vikas Aghadi will stop the theft of your jobs and projects, will ensure fair price to farmers for their crops and will bring prosperity to your life with 5 guarantees. #VoteForINDIA."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed the voters to cast their votes in "maximum numbers," for the better future of Jharkhand. Vadra urged voters to use their power to elect a government that works only for them.

"Dear brothers and sisters of Jharkhand! Vote in maximum numbers for yourself, for the strong future of your children, for the protection of water, forest and land, for democracy, constitution and social justice, and for the better future of Jharkhand. Use your power given by the Constitution to elect a government that works only for you and takes you forward. Make India victorious with a huge majority," she posted on X.

She also appealed the voters of Maharashtra to cast their vote in huge numbers in order tor to fight against inflation, unemployment and economic crisis and form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with a huge majority in the state.

In another post on X, Vadra wrote, "Brothers and sisters of Maharashtra! Vote against inflation, unemployment, economic crisis and the everyday problems you are facing. Our constitution has given you the power to choose a government with your vote that works only for you. For the protection of this democracy and constitution; for the strengthening of social justice; for the welfare of Dalits, backward, tribals, farmers, women, middle class, businessmen and the general public; vote in large numbers against the politics of money power and form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with a huge majority."

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 6.61 per cent till 9 am on Wednesday in the single-phase assembly elections that began earlier this morning, while Jharkhand registered a voter turnout of 12.71 per cent by the same time in the second phase of assembly elections in the State, according to the Election Commission of India.

As per the polling body's data in Maharashtra, the naxal-hit district Gadchiroli recorded the highest voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, while the district of Osmanabad recorded the lowest voter turnout of 4.85 per cent till 9 am.

Jharkhand, which is undergoing the second phase of assembly polls recorded a turnout of 12.71 per cent till 9 am, with Pakur district with highest turnout of 16.12 per cent while Bokaro with lowest turnout of 12.48 per cent.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase on 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly elections and second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats.