Campaigning ends for Mizoram's Dampa bypoll, voting scheduled for Tuesday

Mizoram
Mizoram (File Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Aizawl
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
Hectic campaigning for the by-election to the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district ended on Sunday, election officials said.

Polling for the Dampa seat will be held on Tuesday, where 21,003 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of five candidates, they said.

Counting of votes will be held on November 14, they said.

Polling officials assigned for six far-flung polling stations have left for their respective polling stations on Sunday, Mamit election officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said.

Additionally, three sections of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to be deployed at three critical polling stations in Silsury near the Bangladesh border have also left for their destination on Sunday, he said.

Polling officials for the remaining 35 polling stations will leave for their destination on Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, political parties were busy making the last pitch to woo the voters on Sunday.

Although the deadline for the campaign ended on Sunday, political parties held functions to mark the closure of campaigns at different villages on Saturday.

Addressing a campaign closing function at Reiek village on Saturday, main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga hit out at ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), claiming that the party may not complete its full term.

He claimed that ZPM will be wiped out from the state politics in the next assembly elections due in 2028.

"People now understand the nature of ZPM's rule. The party may not last till the completion of its current term. It will be eliminated in the next assembly polls," Zoramthanga said.

Expressing confidence that the MNF will return to power in the next assembly polls, the MNF chief said all the "mistakes and errors committed" by the ZPM government will be amended and reformed when the MNF returns to power.

Meanwhile, Health minister and ZPM leader Lalhlimpuii claimed that the ZPM planned its policies carefully before it assumed power in 2023 and the party has hardly made any error in implementing such policies.

Addressing a closing function of a street campaign at West-Phaileng village on Saturday, Lalhlimpuii said 39 primary health centres (PHC) did not have doctors and about 80 villages were without health workers before the ZPM came to power.

The present government has deployed doctors and health workers in such PHCs and villages, she said.

She said that the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS) introduced by the ZPM government has also greatly benefited the people.

Five candidates are in the fray for Dampa bypoll, which was necessitated by the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated party senior vice president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana and Congress fielded party vice president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga, while former chief minister Brig. T Sailo's party (People's Conference) fielded its vice president, K Zahmingthanga.

Topics :MizorambypollElection newsCongressBJP

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

