The Election Commission (EC) has started early preparations for the 2023 Mizoram Assembly elections, which will be held to elect members to the 40-member state legislature, according to a report by The Sentinel.



Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas visited different districts to supervise preparations for the forthcoming elections. An official was quoted as saying that electronic voting machine (EVM) demonstration centres have been set up in many districts.



The official said that senior police officials of various districts have also conducted meetings on vulnerability mapping and critical polling stations within their respective districts. The state government has transferred state civil service and police officers considering the forthcoming elections.



Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is the president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), has announced the party candidates for Hachhek and Serchhip assembly constituencies. In contrast, the Congress also announced its candidates to contest the polls in Hnahthial, Siaha, and Serchhip assembly seats.



The Bharatiya Janata Party has not announced the names of any of its candidates for the approaching assembly elections till now. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has officially announced 39 candidates for the state elections.



In late July, the Congress constituted its Mizoram state election committee which will be headed by state party chief Lalsawta. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge set up a 12-member state election panel.



Former chief minister and longtime state party president Lal Thanhawla is also part of the panel. Other members of the panel are Lalmalsawma Nghaka, Zodintluanga Ralte, R Romawia, R L Walla, John Siamkunga, R Vanlalvena, R Lalrinawma, H Zairemthanga, and F Sankunga.



Elections for the legislative assembly in Mizoram are scheduled to take place later this year. The state is currently governed by the MNF. In 2018, MNF won 26 in the 40-seat assembly house. Congress could bag only five seats, three less than the independent candidates owing allegiance to the regional ZPM.