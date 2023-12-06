Former radio jockey Baryl Vanneihsangi is Mizoram's youngest woman MLA

Former Radio Jockey Baryl Vanneihsangi has become the youngest woman legislator in Mizoram following her victory in the recent Assembly election in the northeastern state. Contesting on a Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) ticket, the 32-year-old won by a margin of 1,414 votes from the Aizawl South-III constituency.



The fledgling ZPM swept the polls in Mizoram by winning 27 out of 40 seats. The MNF could only manage to secure 10 seats.

This will be the first time that a political party other than the Congress or the MNF will come to power since Mizoram's formation in 1987.



Vanneihsangi defeated her nearest rival F Lalnunmawia from the Mizo National Front (MNF) by securing 9,370 votes. Two other women candidates emerged victorious in the Assembly polls. Lalrinpuii, representing ZPM, and Prova Chakma from Mizo National Front (MNF) secured wins in the election. In the outgoing Mizoram Assembly, there was no woman Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) at all.



After the announcement of poll results, the former RJ encouraged women to pursue their passion. "I just want to tell all the women out there that our gender doesn't stop us from doing anything that we like and wish to pursue. It doesn't prevent us from taking up something that we are passionate about. My message to them is that regardless of which community or social strata they belong to, if they want to take up something, they should just go for it," Vanneihsangi told news agency ANI.



Vanneihsangi had earlier been elected as a corporater in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls held in 2021. She has a Masters in Arts from the North Eastern Hill University in Shillong.