Mizoram Assembly adopts resolution opposing Forest (Conservation) Act

The Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday adopted an official resolution opposing the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 passed by the Parliament recently. "This House unanimously resolves to oppose the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 to protect the rights and interest of the people of Mizoram," the resolution stated.



Mizoram Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, who moved the resolution, said the state government has opposed the Bill since the beginning.



Lalnuntluanga said they had written to the central government on October 21, 2021, informing them about the state government's opposition. The state forest department had also written to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) over the proposed legislation on June 6, he said.

"Even though we have made an exhaustive effort to protect our forest from destruction and to safeguard the rights of people of the state, by conveying our concern about the proposed Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act through numerous correspondences to the Centre, it has yielded no result. Therefore, we present this resolution today," Lalnuntluanga said.

The minister said that the state's forest cover could be destroyed if Section 2, sub-section (i) of the amendment Act was to be implemented in the state.

All the members, except BJP lawmaker BD Chakma, supported the resolution after a lengthy discussion involving the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the opposition.

Assembly elections for the 40-member assembly are scheduled for later this year. Currently, the ruling MNF has 27 members, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has seven MLAs, Congress five and the BJP one.



