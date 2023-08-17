Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Mizoram on August 29, given the Assembly elections later this year, officials said on Wednesday. The team will include three constitutional authorities and 17 officials and will be led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.



They said the schedule for the assembly polls is expected to be announced in October.



Meanwhile, a meeting was convened by the state's Chief Secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday to discuss preparations ahead of the visit of the 20-member EC delegation. Mizoram's director general of police, general administration department commissioner and secretary, secretary to the governor, secretary of the information and public relations department and other officials from the election departments attended the meeting. Security arrangements for the EC delegation were discussed during the meeting.

Preparations for 2023 Mizoram Assembly polls



The Election Commission (EC) has started early preparations for the elections to the 40-member state legislature.



On August 4, Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas visited different districts to oversee preparations for the forthcoming elections. An official stated that many districts have set up electronic voting machine (EVM) demonstration centres.



The official said that senior police officials of various districts have also conducted meetings on vulnerability mapping and critical polling stations within their respective districts. The state government has transferred state civil service and police officers considering the upcoming elections.



Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), has announced the party candidates for Hachhek and Serchhip assembly constituencies. In contrast, the Congress also announced its candidates to contest the polls in Hnahthial, Siaha, and Serchhip assembly seats. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has officially announced 39 candidates for the state elections.



Mizoram is currently ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF). In 2018, MNF bagged 26 in the 40-seat assembly house. Congress could win only five seats, three less than the independent candidates owing allegiance to the ZPM.



