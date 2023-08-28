Mizoram polls 2023: Election Commission to start 3-day visit from Aug 29

Officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Mizoram on August 29 to examine the preparedness for the Assembly election.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel will be in Aizawl from August 29 to August 31. It is usual practice for the Election Commission to visit poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule.

On August 16, a meeting was convened by the state's Chief Secretary Renu Sharma to discuss the preparations ahead of the visit of the EC delegation. Mizoram's director general of police, general administration department commissioner and secretary, secretary to the governor, secretary of the information and public relations department and other officials from the election departments attended the meeting. Officials discussed the security arrangements for the EC delegation.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in October and November. Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, along with other senior officials of the Election Commission of India, visited Chhattisgarh last week to review election preparations.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. Mizoram is currently governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Currently, the ruling MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six MLAs, Congress five and the BJP one.