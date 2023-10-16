Mizoram polls: 9 out of 10 lawmakers are crorepatis, says ADR report

A report released on Monday by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch said that 35 legislators of Mizoram Legislative Assembly are crorepatis. The lawmaker with the highest net worth is Robert Romawia Royte of the Mizo National Front (MNF), at about Rs 44.75 crore.

All the lawmakers belonging to the Zoram People's Movement, Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are crorepatis. Twenty-three out of 27 of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the ruling MNF have declared assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

According to the ADR report, the average assets of the 27 MNF lawmakers are valued at Rs 4.99 crore, while it is Rs 5.13 crore for the five Congress lawmakers. One Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker has assets worth Rs.3.31 crores, whereas the average assets of 6 legislators associated with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are valued at Rs 3.89 crore.

The average value of the assets of a sitting Mizoram legislator is Rs 4.8 crore. The lawmaker with the lowest net worth is TJ Lalnuntluanga, at Rs 43.6 lakh.

Last week, Congress leader Zodintluanga blamed Chief Minister Zoramthanga for deploying incorrect methods for computing Mizoram's debt and misleading the public. Responding to allegations of high state debt, Zoramthanga had criticised Opposition parties, claiming that these parties failed to find reasonable arguments against the MNF. The MNF president responded that Mizoram ranked second-lowest in terms of debt among Indian states.

Assembly polls for the 40-member-Mizoram Legislative Assembly are set to take place on November 3 in a single phase. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.

