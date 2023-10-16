Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Rahul Gandhi likely to commence three-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram today

Rahul Gandhi likely to commence three-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram today

During his visit, Gandhi will lead a march in Aizawl city and interact with people, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said

Press Trust of India Aizawl
The party is likely to announce its candidates for the 40-member assembly polls during Gandhi's visit, he said.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to commence his three-day visit to Mizoram on Monday to campaign for the party's candidates for the November 7 assembly polls in the northeastern state, party officials said.

During his visit, Gandhi will lead a march in Aizawl city and interact with people, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said.

The party is likely to announce its candidates for the 40-member assembly polls during Gandhi's visit, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on Monday as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra. During his three-day visit, he will participate in a 2-km-long march from Chanmari to Treasury Square in Aizawl and will campaign for our candidates. He will also interact with renowned personalities of the state," Nghaka said.

Gandhi will address a press conference before his departure on October 18, he said.

The counting of votes is scheduled on December 3.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

MNF will return to power in Mizoram, hopeful of bagging 25-35 seats: CM

Mizoram's ruling MNF forms alliance with HPC(R) ahead of assembly polls

Mizoram Cong leader accuses CM Zoramthanga of misleading debt calculations

Mizoram elections 2023: ZPM fields candidate for Tuichawng constituency

Mizoram polls timed early to weaken Congress: Former Rajya Sabha MP

Topics :Rahul GandhiMizoram state assembly electionCongress

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story