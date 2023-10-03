In a recent administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 40 officers: 20 from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 20 from the Indian Police Service (IPS) within the state.

The reshuffling includes changes in positions for five district collectors and six district superintendents of police (SP), as outlined in the transfer orders issued by the Department of Personnel on Sunday night.

The changes come ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections slated for later this year.

Among the notable changes, district collectors of Kekri, Tonk, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, and Khairthal have been replaced. VM Sharma will now serve as the new collector in Kekri, Gaurav Agrawal will assume the role in Chittorgarh, Hanumanmal Dhaka in Khairthal, Bachnesh Kumar Agrawal in Jhunjhunu, and Omprakash Bairwa in Tonk.

Additionally, Arushi Malik has been appointed as the new division commissioner of Jaipur, and Manisha Arora will take charge as the transport commissioner.

Among law enforcement, SPs of Jhunjhunu, Bhilwara, Kekri, Shahpura, Gangapur City, and Dudu are among the 20 IPS officers who have been transferred as part of this administrative rearrangement. These changes mark a significant shift in key positions within the state bureaucracy and law enforcement agencies.

The last reshuffle in Rajasthan occurred on 1 August, when three IAS and two IPS officers, including the Jaipur police commissioner, were transferred in a late-night move.

During the last shuffle, the government appointed senior IPS officer Biju George Joseph as the next police commissioner of Jaipur, replacing Anand Srivastava. Srivastava, who had been appointed Jaipur police commissioner following Ashok Gehlot taking the Chief Minister position in 2018, was made Additional Director General (ADG) for Law and Order.



(With agency inputs)

