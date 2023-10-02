Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 7,000 cr

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 7,000 cr

Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of hindering Rajasthan's development

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore in the Rajasthan during his visit to Chittorgarh, according to a report by the Times of India. These projects include the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur gas pipeline, which has an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore, and the opening of a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant in Abu Road that can distribute around 8.8 million cylinders every year. 
 
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a tourism facility at Nathdwara, part of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, and double the Chittorgarh-Neemuch railway line along with the electrification of the Kota-Chittorgarh railway. The project aimed at strengthening the railway infrastructure reportedly costs Rs 650 crore and aims to boost regional tourism. The inauguration coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
 
During a press conference on Sunday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of hindering the state's development. The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry claimed that Gehlot refused to contribute to key development projects, thereby impeding the state's progress.
 
Goyal also expressed confidence in the country's economy, increasing ten-fold by 2047 under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
 
The Rajasthan chief minister recently went on an inauguration spree ahead of the state assembly elections. As reported by Business Standard earlier, the chief minister has inaugurated projects valued at over Rs 1,400 crore. Many of these projects, executed by the Jaipur Development Authority, were still incomplete at the time of inauguration.
 
Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have alternatively ruled the state of Rajasthan, with the sitting chief minister belonging to the Congress party. Both parties are yet to release their candidate list for the upcoming Rajasthan state assembly elections, slated for later this year.

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

