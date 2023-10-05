Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / BJP has been 'sleeping' for the last 4 years: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

BJP has been 'sleeping' for the last 4 years: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot slams BJP for not caring about public concerns in Rajasthan until election time and going after journalists in Delhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sachin Pilot

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being "asleep" for four-and-a-half years, only to awaken to public concerns ahead of the elections. He made these remarks on Wednesday while addressing a rally in Tonk, where he holds the constituency seat. Pilot expressed confidence in his party's prospects in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, stating that the main contest would be between the Congress and the BJP, although regional parties would also participate.

Pilot took the opportunity to highlight his party's achievements, asserting that the Congress was far ahead of the BJP in terms of election strategy. He criticised the central government for its handling of issues such as demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and black money. Furthermore, he condemned the suppression of journalists and underscored the importance of a free press.

Discussing police action against journalists in Delhi, he said, "I condemn the attempts that have been made to intimidate and threaten journalists. Everyone should have the freedom to practise journalism in a free environment."

In terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to Rajasthan, Pilot questioned why essential issues, such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, were not receiving adequate focus. He noted an ongoing power struggle within the BJP and contrasted it with his own party's coordination and unity.

"The BJP hasn't tried to become the voice of the public, who are well aware that it is organising yatras merely in view of the upcoming elections. Various yatras like Aakrosh Yatra, Parivartan Yatra, and Sankalp Yatra have been initiated, but nobody seems to be talking about the public interest," said Pilot.

Pilot assured that the Congress would issue tickets to deserving candidates based on merit, emphasising the significant role of public choice in shaping the election outcome. "This is why people are calling for change, and this change has already begun. The BJP will surely lose in the four states where elections are due, making the 2024 Lok Sabha elections highly decisive," he added.

Both the Congress and BJP have alternated as ruling parties in the state, dominating the political landscape of Rajasthan. The state assembly comprises 200 seats, and elections are scheduled for later this year.

(With agency inputs)
 

Also Read

Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report

Rajasthan elections 2023: Meet Sachin Pilot, the youth icon of Congress

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, MP to launch development projects today

Extra food packet for Rajasthan 'Annapurna' scheme beneficiaries

52.6 million voters in Rajasthan, 25.1 million women, says state EC

Rajasthan elections 2023: Meet Sachin Pilot, the youth icon of Congress

Rajasthan CM approves Rs 18 crore for panoramas of great personalities

Topics :Sachin PilotNarendra ModiRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanIndian National CongressCongressBJPState assembly pollsstate electionsAssembly pollsElection campaignElection newsIndian electionsElections in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story