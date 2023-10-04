Rajasthan CM approves Rs 18 crore for panoramas of great personalities

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 18 crore for the construction of panoramas dedicated to eminent figures in four districts of Rajasthan. The initiative was announced on Tuesday to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan and educate the younger generation about the state's iconic personalities.

According to an official statement released on Tuesday, Jaipur will witness the construction of the Swami Atmaramji Lakshya Panorama, while Bikaner will host the Rao Bikaji Panorama. Both panoramas are set to be constructed for Rs 4 crore each. In Ajmer, the Prithviraj Chauhan Panorama will be established, and Pokhran in Jaisalmer will host the Indira Mahashakti Bharat Panorama, both funded with Rs 5 crore each.

The initiative, announced by the chief minister during the financial year 2023-24 state budget, will be financed entirely by the state's Tourism Development Fund. The state government will be spending around Rs 100 crore this financial year on infrastructural developments at religious sites.

The panoramas aim to serve as a rich cultural hub, offer insights into these personalities' lives and contributions, and enable visitors to better connect with the country's history and heritage.

The state government is also working to improve the infrastructure facilities around tourism sites, as well as transportation, to better connect tourist destinations.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated a tourism facility at Nathdwara. He announced the electrification of the Kota-Chittorgarh railway and stated that the Chittorgarh-Neemuch railway line would be doubled to boost regional tourism. The infrastructural development will reportedly cost Rs 650 crore.

Both the state government and the Centre are working to leverage the state's tourism potential by investing heavily in the sector.

These developments come ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly election, slated for later this year.



