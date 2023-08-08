Gehlot admin releases transfer orders for 22 IAS, 24 IPS, 15 IFS officers

In a move indicative of shifting dynamics within Rajasthan politics, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government released a list of transfer orders for 22 IAS, 24 IPS, and 15 IFS officers, according to a report by Patrika.

Late on Monday, the state government made key announcements that reshuffled responsibilities and assignments among 61 officers while also handing additional charges to five. Most of these transfers are for the new districts formed in Rajasthan on Monday.

15 IFC were transferred in the state with three given additional charges. 22 IAS officers have been transferred, with two being given additional charges.

Designations of officers on special duty (OSD) have also been changed to divisional commissioners and inspector general of police (IGP). The designations of OSD in the newly established districts have also been changed to collectors and superintendents of police (SPs).

Key appointments and changes:



Among the notable changes, former Education Minister Neeraj K Pawan, who had been removed from his post as Bikaner Divisional Commissioner last month's transfers, will now serve as divisional commissioner for the newly established Banswara division.

Vandana Singhvi has been appointed the divisional commissioner of Pali, and Shruti Bhardwaj, previously the director of insurance and provident fund, as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Neem Ka Thana.

Alpa Choudhary, previously serving as the Secretary of the Housing Board, has been appointed once again to the same position.

In the IFS category, Begaram Jat has been assigned additional responsibility as the Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Jodhpur. Similarly, Sunil has been appointed as the Chief Conservator of Forests, Pali.

Among IPS officers, Bhupendra Sahu has been assigned to the prison department, removed from cybercrime.

Prakash Rajpurohit, the Jaipur collector, has been handed an additional charge of Jaipur Rural. Similarly, Himanshu Gupta was given an additional charge of Jodhpur Rural.