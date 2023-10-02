Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / PM Modi attacks Congress-led Rajasthan over high crime rates, corruption

PM Modi attacks Congress-led Rajasthan over high crime rates, corruption

The Central government inaugurated development projects worth Rs 7,000 during a rally in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Mi Prime Minister Narendra Modi uister Narendra Modi unveils various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores during a public meeting, in Chittorgarh on Monday. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje also seen.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Chittorgarh, criticised Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, highlighting concerns about corruption and women's safety. He expressed pain over the high crime rates in the state, particularly crimes against women, riots, and atrocities against Dalits and backward classes. The Prime Minister stated that the Congress has made these issues a tradition in Rajasthan. He also added that they would take action against the "corruption" of the Congress-led state government once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the upcoming state assembly elections in Rajasthan.

"It pains me that the state tops the crime list, in incidents of crime…which state comes on top, in riots…which state is on top, in incidents of stone-pelting…which state is on top, in incidents of atrocities against women and Dalits, which state has the worst name…is this why you voted for Congress?" he asked.

He assured the people that all public schemes initiated by the Congress government would continue if the BJP is elected, emphasising that his party would not stop any scheme of public interest but would strive to improve it.

Modi also promised action against corruption and the alleged paper leak mafia if the BJP came to power. The Prime Minister inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore in Chittorgarh, emphasising the importance of modern infrastructure and Rajasthan's heritage, present strength, and future possibilities. He said only the BJP can bring all-round development in Rajasthan.

"The development of Rajasthan is the biggest priority of the central government," the Prime Minister stated.

Attacking the Congress in the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had "accepted defeat".

He praised the state's potential, referring to it as "trishakti" that strengthens the country. Rajasthan and four other states are set to have elections by the end of the year. Both Congress and BJP have dominated elections in Rajasthan but are yet to announce their candidate lists for the upcoming state polls.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr

BJP will take action against corrupt: PM attacks Gehlot govt in Rajasthan

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 7,000 cr

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Rajasthan and MP today, to launch projects

Bharatiya Adivasi Party to challenge BJP, Cong in Rajasthan's tribal belt

CEC Rajiv Kumar flags voters awareness rally ahead of polls in Rajasthan

Topics :Ashok GehlotNarendra ModiRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanState assembly pollsstate electionsAssembly pollsElection campaignElection newsElections in IndiaIndian electionsBJPCongressBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story