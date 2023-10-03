The Congress party stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fell into a trap set by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by admitting that the Congress-led state government had performed well. This came in response to the Prime Minister's comments during a rally in Chittorgarh on Monday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had been making several statements to the media and public about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) habitually discontinuing schemes implemented by the Congress government. During the Prime Minister's visit to the Chittorgarh district, he addressed these allegations, assuring the public that the welfare schemes implemented under Chief Minister Gehlot would continue. This effectively acknowledged the success of the Rajasthan government's initiatives.

Congress leader Pawan Khera further emphasised that the Prime Minister had inadvertently boosted their credibility. Khera highlighted that the Prime Minister's acceptance of Chief Minister Gehlot's challenge for the BJP to continue Rajasthan's welfare schemes had inadvertently strengthened the Congress's position.

Addressing Modi's accusations of corruption, Khera shifted the focus to allegations by BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal against Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, emphasising that the corruption charges were not directed at Gehlot but at another BJP member.

Regarding the Prime Minister's criticism of Rajasthan's handling of issues like women's safety and paper leaks, Khera defended the state government's actions. He stated that strict measures had been implemented, unlike in some other states, and questioned Modi's silence on similar issues in BJP-ruled states such as Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress's state in-charge, expressed disappointment that the Prime Minister did not address national issues and schemes during his speech.

Additionally, Lokesh Sharma, a Congress leader and officer on special duty to Chief Minister Gehlot, questioned Modi's selective criticism. He urged the Prime Minister to address issues in BJP-ruled states instead of targeting Rajasthan for political gains, emphasising the need for a fair assessment of all states' situations and highlighting problems in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur.

Both the Congress and BJP parties have dominated elections in Rajasthan and have alternated as the ruling parties in the state. The state assembly has 200 seats, and elections are slated for later this year.



(With agency inputs)

