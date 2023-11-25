Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Raj polls: Arjun Meghwal casts vote, expresses confidence in BJP's victory

Raj polls: Arjun Meghwal casts vote, expresses confidence in BJP's victory

"I have appealed to all the voters to cast their votes. The BJP is going to form the government in Rajasthan," said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

ANI Politics
Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, PM Modi also urged voters to turn out in big numbers and register a record turnout

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 9:22 AM IST
Ahead of casting his vote in Kisamidesar of Bikaner East assembly constituency, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal appealed to voters to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to first-time voters in Rajasthan where polling for 199 member Assembly seats began on Saturday morning.

"Voting will be held today for the Rajasthan Assembly. I request voters across all age groups to come out in big numbers and exercise their franchise. I would also like to convey my best wishes to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time," PM Modi posted in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP.

However, elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies. The high-voltage election campaigning wrapped up in Rajasthan on Thursday.

1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed, he added.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Topics :rajasthanAssembly electionsBJP

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

