Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan elections: 57% winners with cases won with vote share above 50%

Rajasthan elections: 57% winners with cases won with vote share above 50%

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023: On the other hand, 38% (53) out of 138 winners with clean backgrounds won with a vote share of 50% or above

Photo: Shutterstock
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sixty-one candidates with declared criminal records won in the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023. Out of these, 35 or 57 per cent won with a vote share of 50 per cent or above, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). On the other hand, 38 per cent (53) out of 138 winners with clean backgrounds won with a vote share of 50 per cent or above.

The analysis also showed that 43 out of 61 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner-up with a clean background. Among these 43 winners, five won with more than 20 per cent margin of victory.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In the state's assembly elections, 33 out of 138 winners with clean backgrounds won against a runner-up with declared criminal cases.

Moreover, 45 per cent of the 169 crorepati winners won with a vote share of or above 50 per cent. For non-crorepati candidates, 40 per cent of all 30 winners garnered over 50 per cent of votes in their constituency.

Out of the total 169 crorepati winners, 25 won against non-crorepati runners-up. On the other hand, 25 out of 30 non-crorepati winners won against crorepati runners-up.

The ADR's analysis also showed that out of 115 winners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 60 (52 per cent) won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled in their constituencies.

Thirty-nine or 57 per cent out of 69 winners from the Indian National Congress, 2 (67 per cent) out of 3 winners from the Bharat Adivasi Party, 1 (50 per cent) out of 2 winners from the Bahujan Samaj Party, 1 (100 per cent) winner from Rashtriya Lok Dal, 1 (100 per cent) winner from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and 7 (88 per cent) out of 8 independent winners have won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled in their constituency.

ADR also highlighted that among the 199 winners, 20 were women. None of the women winners won with less than 35 per cent of the vote share.

Among the women winners, Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar Constituency won with the highest vote share of 63.30 per cent. She was later chosen as the deputy chief minister of the state. 

Also Read

Telangana elections 2023: 82 of 119 winning candidates have criminal cases

Mizoram polls: 9 out of 10 lawmakers are crorepatis, says ADR report

253 of 678 winning candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR report

Number of crorepati employees at ITC, HUL, United Spirits up nearly 25% YoY

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

1st time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM on Dec 15

Bhajanlal Sharma named Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa Dy CMs

BJP legislative party meet in Rajasthan on Tues, new CM announcement likely

5 MLAs confined in resort: Vasundhara Raje's son faces row amid CM suspense

Amid Rajasthan chief minister suspense, Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyAssembly electionsADRPoliticians in criminal casecriminal casescrorepatisBS Web ReportsElections

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story