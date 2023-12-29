Rajasthan elections: 57% winners with cases won with vote share above 50%

Sixty-one candidates with declared criminal records won in the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 . Out of these, 35 or 57 per cent won with a vote share of 50 per cent or above, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). On the other hand, 38 per cent (53) out of 138 winners with clean backgrounds won with a vote share of 50 per cent or above.

The analysis also showed that 43 out of 61 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner-up with a clean background. Among these 43 winners, five won with more than 20 per cent margin of victory.

In the state's assembly elections, 33 out of 138 winners with clean backgrounds won against a runner-up with declared criminal cases.

Moreover, 45 per cent of the 169 crorepati winners won with a vote share of or above 50 per cent. For non-crorepati candidates, 40 per cent of all 30 winners garnered over 50 per cent of votes in their constituency.

Out of the total 169 crorepati winners, 25 won against non-crorepati runners-up. On the other hand, 25 out of 30 non-crorepati winners won against crorepati runners-up.

The ADR's analysis also showed that out of 115 winners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 60 (52 per cent) won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled in their constituencies.

Thirty-nine or 57 per cent out of 69 winners from the Indian National Congress, 2 (67 per cent) out of 3 winners from the Bharat Adivasi Party, 1 (50 per cent) out of 2 winners from the Bahujan Samaj Party, 1 (100 per cent) winner from Rashtriya Lok Dal, 1 (100 per cent) winner from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and 7 (88 per cent) out of 8 independent winners have won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled in their constituency.

ADR also highlighted that among the 199 winners, 20 were women. None of the women winners won with less than 35 per cent of the vote share.

Among the women winners, Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar Constituency won with the highest vote share of 63.30 per cent. She was later chosen as the deputy chief minister of the state.