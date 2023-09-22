Rajasthan Foundation posts helpline numbers for state residents in Canada

The Rajasthan Foundation, focused on the welfare of non-resident Rajasthanis, has issued dedicated helpline numbers to extend support and assistance to residents of the state currently residing in Canada. This step comes amidst the diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Ottawa after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The helpline numbers provided by the Rajasthan Foundation are +91 83060 09838, 0141-2229111, and 011-23070807.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also the chairman of the foundation, expressed concern for the safety and well-being of individuals from Rajasthan residing in Canada, leading to the announcement of these helpline numbers.

These helplines can assist people with issues including medical emergencies, legal queries, and more.

Upon the announcement, Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dhiraj Srivastava stated, "We have issued these dedicated helpline numbers to ensure that Rajasthanis in Canada have a straightforward avenue for seeking assistance. This includes support for medical emergencies, legal matters, and other general concerns."

He also urged the widespread dissemination of these helpline numbers across to better help people reach out to the Rajasthan Foundation when needed.

India recently announced the temporary suspension of visa issuance to Canadian citizens, citing "security threats" faced by its high commission and consulates in Canada. This move is part of an escalating diplomatic dispute following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding potential Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Canadian soil. India has rejected these allegations.

(With agency inputs)

