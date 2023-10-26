Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Opposition condemns BJP on ED raids, summons

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE updates: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed an election rally in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday. This was her second visit to the poll-bound state within a week after last Friday, when Vadra had held a public meeting in Dausa. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced LPG cylinder at Rs 500, Rs 10,000 to woman head of family a year.
The Enforcement Directorate have raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged exam paper leak case. Congress workers protested the ED raids outside the ED office in Rajasthan. Opposition parties, including AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party have condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for misusing ED and other government agencies to allegedly "harass" Opposition party leaders. Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot also received a ED summons in relation to a forex violation case.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation in Rajasthan met with the state's chief electoral officer and demanded the removal of Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, citing concerns that her extended tenure might lead to favoritism towards the ruling Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections.
Congress trying to politicise ED action against party leaders in Rajasthan: BJP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders are trying to "politicise" the Enforcement Directorate's action as it has moved in to catch "big fishes" who were involved in the examination paper leak case, the BJP hit back. (PTI)
6:16 PM
Congress workers protest outside Rajasthan ED office
5:52 PM
BJP is fearful of the fact that they may not win: Sachin Pilot on ED summon
5:49 PM
Congress leaders have been specifically targeted without any evidence and facts: Sachin Pilot on ED raids
5:06 PM
If Gehlot government focused on curbing corruption, this would not have happened: Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi
On ED raids on Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and summon to Vaibhav Gehlot, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi, "What is the fear if they (Congress) have not done anything wrong? They have ruined the future of so many youths. If they (CM Ashok Gehlot's government) would have focused on reining in corruption, then this would not have happened."
VIDEO | "What is the fear if they (Congress) have not done anything wrong? They have ruined the future of so many youths. If they (CM Ashok Gehlot's government) would have focused on reining in corruption, then this would not have happened," says Rajasthan BJP chief @cpjoshiBJP…
You have done injustice to more than 70 lakh people who applied for RPSC: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
3:11 PM
Congress party in Rajasthan stage massive protest
The Rajasthan unit of the Congress party stage a massive protest outside the residence of the party's state unit chief, Govind Singh Dotasara, against the raids made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the latter's residence, earlier in the day. (ANI)
2:42 PM
Ashok Gehlot government had reached new benchmarks in corruption: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
2:39 PM
ED has become a tool in the hands of the BJP: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi
On ED raids on Congress leaders in Rajasthan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "I see ED changing its name from Enforcement Directorate to become an extended department of BJP. It has become a tool at the hands of the BJP. It’s shameful that we have agencies which are bending as per the will of those who are in power.”
VIDEO | "I see ED changing its name from Enforcement Directorate to become an extended department of BJP. It has become a tool at the hands of the BJP. It’s shameful that we have agencies which are bending as per the will of those who are in power,” says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader…
BJP can do whatever they want, voters of Rajasthan are sensible: Kamal Nath
Speaking about ED raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said that they can do whatever they want, voters of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are sensible. (ANI)
2:26 PM
BJP is doing this to put the opposition on a backfoot, to threaten them: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj
2:23 PM
If they are not guilty, they'll not get caught: BJP National General Secretary on ED raids
BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh says, "All independent agencies are doing the proceedings on their own level. Everyone should welcome them. If they are not guilty, they'll not get caught and if they are guilty, they'll certainly get caught."
#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh says, "Everybody in Rajasthan knows how 17 times paper was leaked and the government didn't do any proceedings against the major suspects...It involved a huge exchange of money...All independent agencies are…
This is the nervousness of BJP. This is the misuse of ED: Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi
On ED raids on Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and summon to Vaibhav Gehlot, Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi says, says, "I condemn this. This is the nervousness of BJP. This is the misuse of ED. They will misuse ED wherever elections are being held. I would like to tell the ED officers to not come under so much pressure and to maintain the reputation of the agency they are a part of, so that people trust them." (ANI)
1:15 PM
Gundagardi hai yeh: CM Ashok Gehlot
1:12 PM
BJP's nervousness is clearly visible due to such action: Congress leader Sachin Pilot
On ED raids on Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and summon to Vaibhav Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, "I strongly condemn the ED raid on Rajasthan Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara. ED summons has also been given to Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. BJP cannot scare Congress leaders with such tactics. All the leaders and workers of the state Congress are standing together in solidarity. BJP's nervousness is clearly visible due to such action, because the public has made up its mind to bring Congress government back in Rajasthan in the upcoming elections."
राजस्थान कांग्रेस के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा जी के यहां ED की रेड की मैं कठोर शब्दों में निंदा करता हूँ। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत जी के पुत्र वैभव गहलोत को भी ED का सम्मन दिया गया है।
भाजपा इस तरह के हथकंडों से कांग्रेस के नेताओं को डरा नहीं सकती। प्रदेश कांग्रेस के सभी…
It is clear BJP is losing the elections: AAP Gopal Rai on ED raids in Rajasthan
On ED raids on Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and summon to Vaibhav Gehlot, AAP leader Gopal Rai says, "It is clear that BJP is losing the elections. Looking at this, BJP wants to win the elections by using central agencies." (ANI)
1:04 PM
BJP will lose in Rajasthan, that is why they have sent the ED there: Chhattisgarh CM
On ED raids on Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and summon to Vaibhav Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "The BJP will lose there (in Rajasthan) as well, and that is why they have sent the ED there."
VIDEO | "The BJP will lose there (in Rajasthan) as well, and that is why they have sent the ED there," says Chhattisgarh CM @bhupeshbaghel in response to a media query on ED action against Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra in money laundering case related to the alleged…
BJP should show the symbols of ED, CBI and IT along with its 'Lotus' symbol: Rajasthan Congress in-charge
12:39 PM
ED, CBI, and IT become the real 'Panna Pramukh' of the BJP: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge
Speaking on ED action against Congress leaders and their families in Rajasthan, national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "As elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, IT etc. become the real 'Panna Pramukh' of BJP. Seeing its certain defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party made its last move! After Chhattisgarh, ED has also started action against Congress leaders entering the assembly election campaign in Rajasthan."
चुनाव आते ही ED, CBI, IT आदि भाजपा के असली 'पन्ना प्रमुख' बन जाते हैं।
राजस्थान में अपनी निश्चित हार को देखते हुए भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने चला अपना आख़िरी दाँव !
ED ने छत्तीसगढ़ के बाद राजस्थान में भी विधानसभा चुनाव अभियान में उतरते हुए कांग्रेसी नेताओं के ख़िलाफ़ कार्रवाई शुरू…