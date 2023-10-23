Rajasthan Assembly polls LIVE: PM pays tribute to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Rajasthan Assembly elections LIVE: The Congress released its first list of 33 candidates on Saturday and another 43-candidate list on Sunday for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The party is fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also released its second list, featuring 83 names, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from her Jhalrapatan seat.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday stated that his party has fielded three candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. He added that more names will be announced in consultation with its state leadership. So far, the party has fielded candidates from the Hawa Mahal constituency in Jaipur, Fatehpur in Sikar and Kaman in Bharatpur.
October 23 also marks the 100th birth anniversary of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the 11th vice president of India and former three-time chief minister of Rajasthan.
'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' a violation of election model code: Congress leader RC Chaudhary
Congress leader RC Chaudhary claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a violation of the Election Commission's model code of conduct (MCC) that was enforced from October 9.
The yatra aims to ensure the implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes in rural India.
The Congress leader claims that since no prior permission was taken from EC, the BJP is trying to influence upcoming Rajasthan polls.
Chaudhary told ANI, "A letter was issued by the Income Tax Department, Finance Ministry of the central government, on October 18. The government officials in charge of these chariots will go inside every panchayat as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'."
"The Model Code of Conduct is already in force in five states from October 9. The Centre couldn't bring much development in the nine years of its rule at the Centre. Today, through this yatra, it is trying to attract votes, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct," he added.
12:20 PM
PM Modi pays tribute to former Rajasthan CM Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his 100th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on pays tribute to former Vice-President of India and fomer chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his 100th birth anniversary.
"Today is a very special day - it is the 100th birth anniversary of the respected statesman Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards our nation's progress. He was someone who was liked across the political spectrum and by people from all walks of life," PM Modi said on X.
Speaking on Bhairon Singh's three time stint as chief minister of Rajasthan, the PM added, "Bhairon Singh Ji was a visionary leader and effective administrator. He distinguished himself as an excellent Chief Minister, taking Rajasthan to new heights of progress. What stood out was his emphasis on ensuring a better quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women of Rajasthan. He initiated numerous measures to further rural development."