close
Sensex (-0.32%)
65190.91 -206.71
Nifty (-0.30%)
19484.45 -58.20
Nifty Smallcap (-0.74%)
5933.90 -44.15
Nifty Midcap (-0.87%)
39531.40 -347.35
Nifty Bank (0.05%)
43744.20 + 21.15
Heatmap

India will be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi

The prime minister also recalled the respect Shekhawat enjoyed across the political divide

Narendra Modi

He was someone who was liked across the political spectrum and by people from all walks of life, Modi said, sharing his old pictures with him | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former Rajasthan chief minister and vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his 100th birth anniversary, saying India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards its progress.
"Today is a very special day - it is the 100th birth anniversary of the respected statesman Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards our nation's progress," Modi said on X.
The prime minister also recalled the respect Shekhawat enjoyed across the political divide.
He was someone who was liked across the political spectrum and by people from all walks of life, Modi said, sharing his old pictures with him.
Shekhawat was the BJP's first chief minister in Rajasthan and is credited with building the party to prominence in the western state.He was elected the country's vice president in 2002.
Personable, friendly and politically astute, Shekhawat enjoyed respect and warmth of politicians across ideological divides and his legacy endures in Rajasthan where assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Cong tried to topple Bhairon Singh Shekhawat govt: Raje responds to Gehlot

Union minister Shekhawat challenges Gehlot to open debate on Sanjivani scam

Not in the run for CM in Rajasthan, says BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat

Gehlot trying to derail probe into Sanjivani society scam: Shekhawat

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 1.17 cr in Champhai, one arrested

Rajnath Singh embarks on two-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh today

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone by evening: IMD

Flights at Thiruvananthapuram airport to be suspended today for Arattu

Delhi's air quality continues to be "very poor", Mumbai's slightly better

Topics : Narendra Modi indian prime ministers rajasthan

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Pollution IND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon