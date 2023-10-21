BRS MLC K Kavitha slams Rahul, calls him 'paper tiger' ahead of polls

Calling Rahul Gandhi a "paper tiger" and one who does not understand local politics, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Chief Minister KCR's daughter K Kavitha on Saturday continued her attack against the former Congress president as the countdown begins for the Telangana Assembly polls.

She also asked the Wayanad MP to reflect on his public statements after Gandhi accused the Telangana government of corruption at a poll rally earlier this week.

"Rahul Gandhi is not a 'Babbar Sher'; he is a paper tiger. Because whatever anybody writes and gives it to him, that is the only thing he will read and go away with. He does not understand the local situation, he does not understand local politics, and he does not respect or understand the local traditions or culture of this region," She told ANI on Saturday.

Leaders of the Congress and KCR-led BRS, are engaged in a war of words, with the former attempting to retun to the power in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi, you are a paper tiger. Please come to Telangana, but please review what you are saying in public," the BRS leader added.

K Kavitha further said that Telangana is a state with the highest political awareness. "Because we fought for our state, we gave our lives for our state."

"Next time you come here, don't just go to a 'Dosa Bandi' (stall) and eat dosa, but go to the mother of a martyr of Telangana; then you will know the pain, and will understand the issue of Telangana. Otherwise, you will not understand," she asked Rahul Gandhi.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.