Cong president Kharge targets Telangana CM KCR, PM Modi over false promises

Speaking at the Vijaybheri meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) of looting public money by making false statements, Deccan Chronicle (DC) reported. Kharge also announced financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per farmer at the meeting if it comes to power.

He said the Congress would encourage agriculture with necessary aid if voted to power. Kharge reiterated Congress' stand and said, "BRS is B team of BJP". Targeting CM KCR, the Congress president said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had failed in developing the state, he also said that KCR was indulging in making money.





Also Read: Kharge said that Congress formed the separate state of Telangana to ensure better funds, water, and livelihoods for the people of Telangana. At the time of its formation, Telangana was the richest state, Kharge said.Also Read: Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Accusing KCR, Kharge said that BRS had looted the people of Telangana on the pretext of irrigation projects and other schemes, making Telangana a debt-ridden state with a deficit of Rs 3.6 trillion.

Highlighting the party stand between the BJP and the BRS, Kharge said that KCR and Modi had a secret pact between them, and the two only criticised each other in public to put a show, while behind closed doors, the two were hand in gloves with each other.



Underlining the six promises made by the party, Kharge said that Rythu Bharosa would ensure Rs 15,000 is paid to each farmer if the party comes to power in the state. He was quoted in the DC report as saying, "Chandrashekar Rao is facing bankruptcy by borrowing lakhs of crores in the name of construction projects. But under Chief Minister KCR, nothing has been done for Telangana. The Chief Minister also misused the funds allocated to SC, and STs by diverting them."