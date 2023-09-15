Telangana Congress working with poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on manifesto

While the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) appears to have begun work on a manifesto for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, there is news that poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu and his team have already completed most of the manifesto preparation work, which includes Congress' plans and promises for the state elections, MSN reported.

The involvement of Sunil Kanugolu in the manifesto preparation again draws attention towards the trend of political parties approaching political strategists or consultants to expedite gathering insights on various social, political, and economic aspects.



Sunil Kanugolu's team and "Abhaya Hastam"

Sunil Kanugolu's team has been responsible for including five guarantees, known as "Abhaya Hastam", which have been specifically tailored to Telangana's needs. This is similar to the guarantees Congress came up with during its Karnataka Assembly polls, the MSN report said.

The five guarantees are scheduled to be unveiled by senior congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the "Vijaybheri" public meeting scheduled for September 17 in Hyderabad. The report added that the Telangana Congress has relied on Sunil's expertise to shape its election strategy and this has seen Sunil attending key party meetings and even candidate selection.

The MSN report said that Sunil's team has five dedicated candidates who work on research on various aspects, including issues affecting farmers, youth and SC/ST communities, TPCC manifesto committee head D Sridhar Babu has indicated that the findings from the research will be incorporated in the party's manifesto. He also appealed to the public to contribute to the manifesto by giving their ideas.

The current Telangana assembly completes its term in January 2024, and the state is likely to go to elections in December 2023. Currently, BRS rules the state under the leader of CM KCR. BRS has held power in the state since its formation in June 2014.