LiveNew Update

Telangana polls LIVE: Janasena releases names of 8 candidates for polls

Telangana Assembly polls 2023: Catch all the latest updates on the Telangana elections here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao said that his party does not have a boss in Delhi and the only boss, the party has, are the people of Telangana.

"The boss of BRS is not sitting in Delhi. Our boss is Telangana people. We work according to the Telangana people's wishes, needs and aspirations," CM KCR said while addressing an election rally at Chennur here on Tuesday.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

KCR alleged that the state leaders of Congress are just "puppets" as the party's decisions for the state are taken by the central leadership without consultation

"We are seeing the ruckus for the Congress tickets. They (Congress leaders of the state) don't have any power in their hands. They are just like puppets," KCR said.

KCR accused the Congress government at the Centre of merging the Telangana region with the Andhra region to form the Andhra Pradesh state against the wishes of the people in Telangana.

The Janasena party led by actor turned politician Pawan Kalyanreleased the names of eight candidates who will contest the November 30 Legislative Assembly election in Telangana.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

Key Events

12:44 PM

BJP helping BRS to win elections in Telangana: Congress leader Manikrao Thakare

12:39 PM

Why Munnuru Kapu leader not chosen as BJP chief in Telangana: Owaisi

12:44 PM

BJP helping BRS to win elections in Telangana: Congress leader Manikrao Thakare

 
Congress' Manikrao Thakare alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the controversial Kaleshwaram project reflects that BJP is trying to help the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

12:39 PM

Why Munnuru Kapu leader not chosen as BJP chief in Telangana: Owaisi

 
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)  over the issue of reservation to the backward classes, questioning that why a leader from the Munnuru Kapu caste, was not chosen as the President of the BJP in Telangana.
Topics :KCRTelanganaCongressAssembly pollsTelangana Assembly

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

