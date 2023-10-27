Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana polls LIVE: Congress likely to release its second list today

Telangana polls LIVE: Congress likely to release its second list today

Telangana Assembly elections LIVE: Congress is expected to include Rajgopal Reddy in the second list who recently switched to Congress from BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Telangana Assembly Elections: Telangana Congress is expected to come up with its second list of candidates, comprising 35-45 names on Friday. The announcement will likely be made after its central election committee, led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, holds a meeting to finalise the same. The list is likely to feature Rajgopal Reddy who recently quit BJP to join Congresss. He is seeking a ticket from Munugode and also expressed his willingness to contest against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in Gajwel, along with Munugode. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and party workers will hold demonstrations against the Congress for writing to Election Commission of India to stop the disbursal of funds to beneficiaries under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has called Congress' action "anti-farmer". Catch our complete coverage of Telangana Assembly elections here Speaking about an unfavourable election result, CM KCR said that if BRS loses in the upcoming elections, it will the loss of the people of Telangana. He said, "Suppose you defeat the BRS, what will I lose… nothing. I will go and take rest. But you will lose a lot."

Key Events

4:21 PM

11:47 AM

4:21 PM

Telangana elections: Former ministers, MLAs, MLCs join Congress in presence of Cong Prez Kharge

A major boost for the Congress party ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.
 
Former minister Shri Motkupalli Narasimhulu, former MP Shri Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, former MLA Shri Yenugu Ravinder Reddy, former MLC Shri Nethi Vidyasagar, former MLC Shri Santosh Kumar, former MLC Smt. Akula Lalitha, former MLC Shri Kapilawai Dilip Kumar and Shri Neelam Madhu join the Congress party in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

 

3:30 PM

Telangana BJP to field AP Mithun Kumar Reddy from Mahbubnagar constituency

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced to field AP Mithun Kumar Reddy from the Mahbubnagar constituency in the upcoming state Assembly elections, an ANI report said. Reddy is the son of senior BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy.

11:47 AM

Telangana Assembly elections: Cong President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi conduct crucial meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Sonia Gandhi chair party's CEC meeting for #TelanganaElections2023 at Congress office in Delhi.

11:33 AM

BRS' defeat is the loss of the people of Telangana: CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has said that BRS' defeat is the loss of the state. He said, if BRS loses, "I will go and take rest but you will lose a lot," a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said

10:27 AM

Telangana polls LIVE: Congress likely to release its second list today; Rajgopal Reddy to be included

Telangana Assembly Elections: Telangana Congress is expected to come up with its second list of candidates, comprising 35-45 names on Friday. The announcement will likely be made after its central election committee, led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, holds a meeting to finalise the same
First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

