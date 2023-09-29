Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana Congress conducting flash surveys to finalise suitable candidates

Telangana Congress conducting flash surveys to finalise suitable candidates

Congress leaders said that 30-35 constituencies were facing a delay in finalising the candidates as party members found it difficult to agree on certain issues and could not come to a consensus

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Telangana Congress leaders are conducting a "flash survey" to assess the suitability of candidates for party tickets in the upcoming state elections, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. The survey is focused on 30-35 assembly constituencies where multiple aspirants have applied for a Congress ticket.

Congress recently unveiled a list of candidates who were shortlisted during the screening meetings. Following their selection, these leaders have ramped up their campaigning efforts in Telangana, including the distribution of "guarantee cards" that outline six promises made to the electorate by the party, according to the Deccan Chronicle report.

Durgam Bhaskar, the General Secretary of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), who had applied for a party ticket from the Chennur seat reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, abruptly cancelled his trip to Delhi to meet Congress leaders. He returned to his constituency upon learning about the flash surveys being conducted across the state.

Party leaders have indicated that 30-35 assembly constituencies are experiencing delays in finalising candidates. This is attributed to internal disagreements and an inability to reach a consensus among party members.

Due to this, some leaders on the screening committee have advocated for a new survey, instead of relying solely on existing survey reports. While the survey results will be a factor, the seniority of the shortlisted candidates and those of other competitors will also weigh in the decision-making process, the Deccan Chronicle report added.

The flash surveys have already commenced, with party workers visiting various constituencies such as Chennur, Adilabad, and Boath in the erstwhile Adilabad district, according to the same report.

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

