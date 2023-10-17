Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana Elections: BRS betting big on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for farmers

Telangana Elections: BRS betting big on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for farmers

BS Web Team New Delhi
K Chandrashekar Rao

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
As the campaign for Telangana state assembly elections scheduled on November 30 gains momentum, the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is counting on its 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers to woo voters in the state, a PTI report has said.

BRS MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Tuesday said that the 'Rythu Bandhu', a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country, was appreciated even by the United Nations, the report added. "It is historic that CM KCR announced increasing the benefit under the scheme incrementally up to Rs 16,000 per acre in the BRS manifesto released two days ago", she said.

The scheme was started with Rs 8,000 per acre, Kavitha said on X (formerly Twitter). BRS chief and state CM, K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the party's manifesto on October 15, Sunday. The party has promised the "Soubhagyalakshmi scheme" to provide 3000 per month to all eligible poor women.

Much like Congress' guarantee to provide affordable LPG cylinders, the BRS promised to provide cylinders at a cost of Rs 400 to all eligible BPL families. KCR announced a number of other schemes as a part of BRS' manifesto, including increments in the Aasara Pension Scheme and Rythu Bandhi Scheme.

So far, the BRS has released a list of 115 candidates for a total of 119 assembly seats in the state. However, the list has still not been finalised and some changes are likely to take place. The Election Commission of India announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, the results will be announced on December 3.

Topics :Telangana AssemblyTelanganaTelangana Rashtra SamithiTelangana govtKCRk chandrasekhar raoBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

