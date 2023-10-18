Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana elections: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress bus yatra

Telangana elections: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress bus yatra

While Priyanka is set to return to New Delhi after the rally, Rahul Gandhi will continue to attend events in the state

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 11:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take the party's campaign ahead with the launch of a bus yatra on Wednesday. This is in the wake of the state elections scheduled for November 30, the results for which will be declared on December 3.

Both the senior AICC leaders are scheduled to arrive at Begumpet airport at 3:30 PM by a special flight and leave for Ramappa temple by helicopter, a PTI report added that Rahul Gandhi would continue to attend events in the state.

Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, Congress MLA from Mulugu told PTI that Rahul Gandhi will stay in Bhupalpally tonight. They will reach Ramappa temple at 4:30 PM and around 5 PM they will address a public meeting. Afterwards, she said there would be a bus yatra up to Bhupalpally (about 30 km).

According to Congress sources, the 3-day yatra from October 18 will cover eight constituencies. Rahul Gandhi will meet with workers of the state-run mining firm Singareni Collieries and attend public meetings at Peddapalli and Karimnagar (night halt ) on October 19.

On October 20, he will participate in a farmers' meeting at Jagtial and attend programmes at other places, including Armoor and Nizamabad. During his tour of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit the Nizam Sugar Factory in Bodhan and interact with turmeric and sugarcane farmers at Armoor.

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned in convincing the people of Telangana of its "six guarantees", which appear to be making the ruling BRS uncomfortable. A case in point is Congress' promise to provide LPG cylinders for Rs 500, responding to which the BRS also has come up with a similar promise and has said that it will provide eligible BPL families with LPG cylinders for Rs 400.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: A glance at K Chandrashekhar Rao's life

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Cong president Kharge targets Telangana CM KCR, PM Modi over false promises

Pay contract employees, teachers on time: Telangana Congress prez to KCR

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

Telangana Elections: BRS betting big on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for farmers

Farmers across Telangana are with CM: BRS MLC K Kavitha ahead of polls

TPCC considers offering 10 gm gold to eligible women during their wedding

Telangana: BRS manifesto promises free insurance, subsidised cylinders

Topics :Rahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiSonia GandhiKCRk chandrasekhar raoTelangana AssemblyTelangana govtindian politics

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story