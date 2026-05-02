WB polls: Voting underway at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas after EC order

Voting began on Saturday at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission ordered repolls a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices, an official said.

The repolls were ordered in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the official said.

Polling in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

The repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and "material circumstances", the Election Commission official said.