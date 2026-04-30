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Datanomics: Electoral revisions helped higher turnout in four states, UT

A data-driven look at voter turnout trends, incumbency patterns, and shifting political dominance across key Indian states since 1991

VOTES, VOTERS, POLLS
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Jayant Pankaj
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 11:51 PM IST
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West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry recorded unprecedented voter turnout, as elections were held in four states and one Union territory in April. While West Bengal, TN, Kerala and Puducherry underwent the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Assam had the special summary revision (SSR), both of which reduced the total electorate.  
More of the electorate showing up 
All four states and Puducherry have been recording an increase in voter turnout, with a few dips, from one election cycle to another, since the 1991 elections. 

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South mostly voted against power
 
West Bengal is the only state to have elected the incumbent alliance six times since 1991. Assam did so three times, while incumbents in the southern states were re-elected only once. 
Tracking anti-incumbency
 
West Bengal, once the bastion of the Left front, later transitioned to being a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress. Assam shifted from the Congress to the BJP, while Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have largely displayed anti-incumbency in their voting patterns except for one instance each.  
 

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Topics :Indian electionsWest BengalTamil Nadu electionsPuducherry

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 11:50 PM IST

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