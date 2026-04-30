Datanomics: Electoral revisions helped higher turnout in four states, UT

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry recorded unprecedented voter turnout, as elections were held in four states and one Union territory in April. While West Bengal, TN, Kerala and Puducherry underwent the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Assam had the special summary revision (SSR), both of which reduced the total electorate.

More of the electorate showing up

All four states and Puducherry have been recording an increase in voter turnout, with a few dips, from one election cycle to another, since the 1991 elections.

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South mostly voted against power

West Bengal is the only state to have elected the incumbent alliance six times since 1991. Assam did so three times, while incumbents in the southern states were re-elected only once.