69th National Awards 2023 announced today, check the winners' list here

The 69th National Film Awards have been announced today, August 24, 2023, at 5 p.m. in a press conference by the jury at the National Media Center, New Delhi

New Delhi

Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
The 69th National Film Awards were announced today during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center, New Delhi. 

Excited fans were looking forward to seeing their favourite actors winning the top awards. The wait is finally over, and the answer to such questions is finally before the audience, on August 24, at 5 p.m. IST.

According to the latest reports, actors like Suriya, Ram Charan, and NTR are leading the race for best actors. While many great movies are also competing for the Best Film category, such as RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Bhim, Minnal Murali, Nayattu, and many more.

National Film Festival Awards 2023: Winner's list

Best Actor Award - Allu Arjun (Pushpa)
Best Actresses Award - Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
Best Mishing Film - Boomba Ride
Best Assamese Film - Anur
Best Bengali Film - Kalkokkho
Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham
Best Gujarati Film - Last Film Show
Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie
Best Maithili Film - Samanantar
Best Marathi Film - Ekda Kay Zala
Best Malayalam Film - Home
Best Non-Feature Film - Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)
Best Director - Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)
Best Film on Family Values - Chand Saanse (Hindi)
Best Cinematographer - Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)
Best Investigative Film - Looking For Challan (English)
Best Educational Film - Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)
Best Film on Social Issues - Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)
Best Environmental Films - Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)

Other Awards

National Awards for Best Action Direction, Choreography and Special Effects - RRR
Best Music Director - Pushpa
Best Editor Award - Sanjay Leela Bhansali ( Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Best Supporting Actors - Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files) and Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Special Mentions in the Feature Films category

  • Kadaisi Vivasayi - Late Shri Nallandi
  • Jhilli - Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas 
  • Home - Indrans
  • Anur - Jahanara Begum

Alia Bhatt and Kangna Ranaut leading the Best Actress race

This year, two names also gained massive limelight for their movies. Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are two big names doing the rounds on social media for the National awards in the best actress category for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Thalaivii', respectively. 

Best Feature Film 2023

Various good movies are competing for the best feature film in the 69th National Film Awards, namely,  Minnal Murali, Jai Bhim, Thalaivii, 83, Sardar Udham, Pushpa The Rise, Shershaah, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Great Indian Kitchen, and Nayattu, among many others, are some of the movies in the race. 

National Film Award: History

The National Film Awards are India's most prestigious awards established in the year 1954. Hon'ble President of India presents the award-winning films.

The number of awards has increased significantly over the years as initially, only two presidents' gold medals, two certificates of merit and silver medals are being offered to a dozen regional films.

Separate awards were started to offer in the year 1968 and the awards were for the 1967 movies. Uttam Kumar and Nargis Dutt were the first actors (then called Bharat) and actresses (then called Urvashi) respectively.

National Film Festival: Significance

The Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting says that the National Film Awards encourage the production of movies that are aesthetic & socially relevant. 

This award also promotes and appreciates different cultures and communities across India, promoting unity and integrity as these awards are presented by the President of India.

Topics :moviesHindi moviesNational Film Awards

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

