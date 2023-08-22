Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 68th birthday today (August 22). His birthday celebrations turned more exuberant and exciting after he declared his next film titled 'Mega157'. Chiranjeevi has collaborated with filmmaker Vassishta for this film. In the meantime, social media is overwhelmed with wishes and love for him. Many big names have wished Chiranjeevi on his special day.

From emotional drama to high voltage action films, Chiranjeevi's adaptability has no limits. As he completes one more year of his life, fans are simply paying tribute to his remarkable journey by revisiting a few of his most exciting roles.

Chiranjeevi as an actor: Top 10 Movies 1. Swayam Krushi (1987) - This was a terrific action film directed by Surender Reddy based on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the East India Company’s injustices a decade prior to the Sepoy Mutiny. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film additionally featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, and others. The film had a budget of Rs 200 crore and a global box office collection of Rs 248 crore.

2. Waltair Veerayya - This 2023 movie directed by K.S. Ravindra revolves around a story of a fisherman engaged in smuggling. The film also featured Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Urvashi Rautela. The film was created with a budget of Rs 125 crore and got a box office collection of about Rs 232 crore.

3. Khaidi No.150 - The plot of this 2017 film revolves around a criminal's efforts to escape the country and is suddenly replaced by a great samaritan battling for the rural farmers’ rights. This was directed by V.V. Vinayak and the film featured Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Tarun Arora and Mohammad Ali. The box office collection of the film was about Rs 164 crore with a budget of Rs 75 crore.

4. Godfather - Mohan Raja's Godfather is a political action thriller film. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character, alongside Salman Khan in an appearance and Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Murali Mohan, and Puri Jagannadh among others. The film had a budget of Rs 90 crore and netted Rs 108 crore worldwide.

5. Acharya - The plot revolves around a middle aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a battle against the Endowments Department over the theft of sanctuary assets and gifts. The movie is directed by Koratala Siva and stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood. The film had a budget of Rs 130 crore but could earn just Rs 71 crore.

6. Indra - This film is about a man who sets out on a journey to make peace between two families engaged in a water war in their district. In a bid to settle this crisis, he consents to wed a young lady from the rival family. This film made many records in Tollywood in 2002 in the South and Indian entertainment world. It got a box office collection of over 50 crores and remained at the primary spot as the most profitable film in the South film industry at that time.

7. Tagore - Tagore is a story of a professor who joins hands with his previous students and makes a team called the ACF whose main purpose is to deal with corrupt authorities and safeguard regular people from their impact. The film broke many of the opening records and was in the long run record earner in Nizam, UA, and abroad. In this film, Chiranjeevi, Jyothika played the main leads.

8. Shankar dada MBBS - This film is about Shankar, a local goon who chooses to turn into a doctor. But, his tricks cross paths with the medical college's dean. Its budget is 28 Cr and box office collection is 20 Cr.

9. Andarivadu - This film exhibits unbreakable bond among father and child. Chiranjeevi is the scene stealer in a double role, however, beyond the best comedy and routine story left his fans in frustration. Its budget is Rs 15 Cr and Box-office is Rs 13 Cr.

10. Anji - This fantasy genre movie was a huge failure for the producers. Special effects were praised, however, the direction got terrible reviews. Its budget was Rs 24 Cr and the box office collections stood at 12 Cr.

Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: Celebs Tweeted