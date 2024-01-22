A fan celebrates Sushant's birthday in temple, actor's sister shares post

Fans celebrated the 35th birthday of Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday, January 21. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kriti took to Instagram to share a picture of him. She also shared a message she received on the occasion of the actor's 35th birthday.

Shweta shared a picture, and the caption reads, “Received a message today that warmed my heart. ‘I am in Delhi for work and went to Hanuman temple in Connaught Place with a friend today. Saw one lady carrying Sushant's framed photo on the temple premises. I heard her talking about arranging some puja for Sushant on his birthday.' Thank you so much for showering him with so much love. God bless you, my dear.”

Watch the post here:

The post was liked by Sushant's fans and has garnered over 27 thousand likes.

Shweta also shared a video Before sharing this post, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shared a video on her Instagram account where she could be seen reading some words from her recently released book PAIN: A Portal To Enlightenment.

In the video, Shweta shared an incident that her family members often told her. She mentioned that her mother and father wanted a son as her parents lost their first child at a very young age. Thereafter, her parents were hopeful for another son. They took a vow to worship Bhagwati Maa, a Hindu Goddess, for two years.

Shweta's mom and dad did fasting, meditation and performed puja-havana and even visited several spiritual places. But then she was born on the day of Diwali which her mother considered very lucky and called her Lakshmi Ji (Hindu Goddess worshipped on Diwali).

But her parents continued their Sadhna (practice) for a son. Finally, after a year, her younger brother Sushant was born.

She further said, "Right from the beginning, he was a charmer, mesmerising everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes. So, this little one was my ‘Pithiya'.”

Watch the video here