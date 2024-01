Deepika Padukone starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and Pathan. She will next be seen in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, after Fighter. Though Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. In the movie, he made a special appearance.

As per the Sacnilk, the movie's pre-sales a week prior to its global theatrical debut have surpassed $100,000.

Trade analyst Nishit Shaw shared on X that Fighter has already gotten 342 tickets across 97 shows at VOX (UAE). "Fighter has sold 342 tickets at VOX (UAE) across 97 shows so far. Yas Mall Abu Dhabi leading with 180 tickets, CC Deira with 33 tickets, Burjuman with 32", he further stated.