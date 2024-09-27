Actor Saif Ali Khan praises Rahul Gandhi; calls him 'brave'

In a recent interview, actor Saif Ali Khan praised Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi . Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Saif referred to Rahul as one of his favourite "brave" politicians and credited him with positively influencing his public image.

On Thursday, September 26, while promoting his new movie Devara Part 1, Saif was asked about the qualities he admires in politicians. To this, he said, "I like a brave politician, an honest politician."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Saif’s praises for Rahul Gandhi

When asked to choose a bold politician who could lead India into the future, Saif responded, "I think they are all brave politicians. What Rahul Gandhi has done is very impressive. There was a time when people disrespected what he was saying and doing, but he has turned that around by working very hard in a unique way."