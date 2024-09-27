Actor Saif Ali Khan praises Rahul Gandhi; calls him 'brave'

In a recent interview, actor Saif Ali Khan praised Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Saif referred to Rahul as one of his favourite "brave" politicians and credited him with positively influencing his public image.
On Thursday, September 26, while promoting his new movie Devara Part 1, Saif was asked about the qualities he admires in politicians. To this, he said, "I like a brave politician, an honest politician."
Saif’s praises for Rahul Gandhi
When asked to choose a bold politician who could lead India into the future, Saif responded, "I think they are all brave politicians. What Rahul Gandhi has done is very impressive. There was a time when people disrespected what he was saying and doing, but he has turned that around by working very hard in a unique way."
Saif's praise for Rahul has gone viral on social media, especially among the politician's supporters. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) are referring to the video as the celebrity's "endorsement" of Rahul Gandhi, as it continues to gain traction. Interestingly, Saif portrayed a character in the Amazon Prime Video series “Taandav” that many compared to Rahul Gandhi, playing the role of a prime minister's heir apparent in the political thriller.
Saif’s new movie release
Devara Part 1, starring Saif Ali Khan, debuted in theatres this Friday (September 27). Saif plays a pivotal role in the pan-Indian action movie, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR. Directed by Kortala Siva, the film was released widely in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. With impressive advance booking numbers, it is poised for a strong opening day, with estimates suggesting a global total exceeding Rs 100 crore on its first day alone.