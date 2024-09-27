Devara box office Day 1 prediction: Will Jr NTR get 2nd big hit after RRR?

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer “Devara: Part One” hit the theatres today (September 27).The movie is enjoying tremendous success in advance sales and a great deal of buzz. With a projected gross of between Rs 120 and 125 crore, it is likely to have a fantastic debut on a global scale. It will be Jr NTR's second-biggest opening after the highly successful RRR, according to global reports. When Devara: Part 1 opens on May 19, Telugu superstar Jr. hopes for a huge domestic and international box office debut. The movie received a good response on its first day of advance bookings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Devara box office Day 1 prediction

Under Koratala Siva's direction, the movie sold about 1.5 million tickets in India, grossing Rs 38.84 crore by the end of the first day's pre-sale business. The trading website Sacnilk stated that it brought in a total of Rs 54.27 crore in revenue, including block seats in India. With a total advance booking of over Rs 85 crore for its opening day, the movie exceeded all expectations worldwide, with over Rs 30 crore coming alone from the overseas market.

According to the trade website, Devara's advance sales for the first weekend of release had already generated a gross revenue of over Rs 90 crore. Friday's strong opening day numbers for the action drama could be enough to make it the second-biggest opening for an Indian movie in 2024, after Kalki 2898 AD. On its first day at the global box office, the Prabhas film brought in over Rs 175 crore, with Devara: Part One following closely behind.

Devara: Part One: About the film

The movie, which has been produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, is doing great at the box office and is expected to continue to perform well after the first weekend. Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shruti Marathe, Shine Tom Chacko, and Janhvi in addition to Jr. NTR and Janhvi. Additionally, it has been widely released in the Hindi market as well.