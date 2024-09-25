Coldplay Abu Dhabi tickets: All you need to know about its booking details

Coldplay will play at the Zayed Sports City Museum in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, on January 11, 2025. If you are registered for the sale on Coldplay's official website on September 23, you will be able to purchase up to four tickets in a single booking during the pre-sale, which begins on September 25. Tickets for the performance will go on general sale on September 27, 2024. Fans may easily buy them at the official website of the band. The Grammy-winning pop band Coldplay's Indian fan base was so large that tickets for their concert in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, were sold out. They still have the opportunity to see the band perform live, though, without having to break the bank or pay outrageous rates for tickets from unofficial sellers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Coldplay Abu Dhabi tickets: Ticket Prices and Categories

Given below are Coldplay's Abu Dhabi concert offers a variety of ticket rates to cater to multiple preferences and budgets. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

• Standard Seating: AED 195

• Bronze Section: AED 295

• Silver Section: AED 495

• General Admission Standing: AED 395

• Restricted View: AED 395

• Gold Section: AED 595

• Ruby Section: AED 695

• Premium Section: AED 995

• Deluxe Experience: AED 1,495.

An enhanced concert experience is promised by the Deluxe Experience package, which includes early entry to the venue, special behind-the-scenes tours, limited-edition items, access to a VIP lounge with free refreshments, and exceptional photo opportunities.

Coldplay Abu Dhabi tickets: Ticket Sale Dates

• Pre-sale: Begins on Wednesday, September 25, at 12:00 PM GST via Coldplay’s official website.

• Live Nation Pre-sale: Begins on Thursday, September 26, at 12:00 PM GST on Live Nation’s platform.

• General Sale: Opens on Friday, September 27, at 12:00 PM GST.

• Given Coldplay’s huge popularity and this being their sole performance in the GCC, ticket demand is anticipated to be high. Fans are suggested to register early for pre-sales to hype their chances of securing tickets.

Coldplay Abu Dhabi tickets 2025: Who’s opening the show?

Elyanna, the Palestinian-Chilean musician most known for her work with Coldplay, will perform at the event. Elyanna used to play with the band; their most recent performance was at Glastonbury. She calls her Abu Dhabi opening act "a dream." Fans will find this event particularly memorable because it is her only scheduled participation on the band's current tour.

Coldplay Abu Dhabi tickets 2025: What are Infinity Tickets?

To try and make their shows more accessible, Coldplay launched the Infinity Tickets program. These tickets, which run about AED 81.60 (€20), are intended to give people access to the concert at a reasonable price. Fans should be aware that there is a two-ticket limit per person and that Infinity Tickets must be purchased in pairs. At 12:00 PM GST on Friday, November 22, they will be up for purchase.