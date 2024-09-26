Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jigra trailer out: 'Fearless' Alia Bhatt goes all out to save her brother

Alia Bhatt plays a powerful role in her upcoming movie 'Jigra'. The trailer promises a gripping story of a sister's determination to save her brother. The movie is slated to hit theatres on Oct 11

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:39 PM IST
The official trailer of Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra has finally been released today, September 26. The movie focuses on the strong bond between brother and sister and the trailer showcases how the latter, played by Alia Bhatt, crosses all boundaries to protect her younger sibling (played by Vedang Raina).

The much-anticipated movie is slated to hit theatres across the world on October 11, 2024.

‘Jigra’ trailer out

The three-minute-long trailer starts with Alia Bhatt's character waking up to a late night phone call. Soon, she discovers that her brother has been arrested in another country. However, she is determined to take the matter in her own hands. She goes on a mission to rescue her brother, and is ready to go to any extent to protect her brother. 

In one of the frames, Alia appears on screen with a knife attached to her wrist and asks if an inmate could visit her family during medical circumstances. The scene shows the desperation to protect her brother at any cost. 

Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh reunite for ‘Chal Kudiye’ song

The song 'Chal Kudiye’ from ‘Jigra’ reunites Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. It has already created a huge buzz. Besides, a recreated version of ‘Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka’ is also catching eyeballs. Vedang Raina has lent his voice to the beloved classic. The music for ‘Chal Kudiye’ has been composed by Manpreet Singh while the lyrics have been given by Harmanjeet Singh.

Jigra movie: Cast

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the movie also features Aditya Nanda, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Pahwa, and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles. 

What is the release date of Jigra?

The action-packed movie is slated to hit theatres on October 11, 2024.

About Jigra

‘Jigra’ has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions. 

Talking about the movie, Alia Bhatt said, "Just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production – ‘Jigra’, a beautiful story of courage, passion, and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, enduringly timeless, and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them to life."

Topics :Alia BhattHindi moviesBollywoodEntertainment

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

