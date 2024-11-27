'Arijit Singh can buy a duplex in Mumbai from earnings of one performance'

When it comes to music, the names of hundreds of singers come to mind. But one singer who won millions of hearts for his simplicity is Arijit Singh. Singh has gained a huge fandom over the years all because of his talent.

Recently, singers Ikka and Raftaar appeared on a podcast show on YouTube called, 'Honestly Saying Podcast'. The duo talked about many things and one of those things is the simple lifestyle that Arijit Singh follows despite massive earnings.

They emphasised that the 'Kesariya' singer prefers to stay away from media glare and never shows off his wealth. Arijit is known for living a simple life.

Raftaar admires Arijit’s simple lifestyle

During the podcast, Raftaar expressed his admiration for Singh and commented on his wealth and humble nature. While talking about Arijit's down-to-earth nature, the singer said many people in the music industry show off money while Arijit, who surpasses everyone in financial success, stays humble. Raftaar remarked that the singer could afford to “have 100 of us for lunch" due to his enormous earnings.

According to Ikka, “The amount of money he (Arijit)) makes is crazy and the person he is. People in the music industry think of themselves as rich, they even look rich, this includes us, but Arijit can have 100 of us for lunch."

According to Raftaar, Arijit's humble behaviour is similar to international rapper Eminem who keeps his personal and luxurious life away from the limelight.

More From This Section

Arijit gets duplex apartment for singing at wedding

During the podcast, Ikka revealed that Arijit's earnings are massive but none of it reflects in the way he dresses or lives. The rapper revealed an incident when the popular playback singer was offered a duplex apartment in Mumbai in exchange for his performance at a wedding.

He revealed that Singh does not like to perform at weddings. Somebody insisted and he took a duplex in return for 1-1.5 hours of performance.

In another incident, Ikka said the singer didn't wait for his car to come and pick him up, instead, he used an autorickshaw. He said, "He did a show once, he went out, his car was taking time to come. He sat in the auto in front of him and left for home."

Raftaar, Ikka compares Arijit with Rahman

Raftaar and Ikka also compared Arijit with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. They said that the singer never speaks about his success, fandom, or the money he makes from one concert.

Ikka mentioned that Rahman takes around Rs 3 crore for one live show. “Just check how much Arijit sir takes. It’s about timing also, but he isn’t making noise about it—and that’s the difference" he added.

Arijit came to the limelight with his Bollywood song 'Tum hi ho' in 2023 from the movie 'Aashiqui 2'. Since then, he has sung over 400 songs in different languages. The 37-year-old singer loves to wear a kurta and jeans and lives a simple lifestyle.