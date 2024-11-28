Lucky Baskhar OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch crime drama

After stealing hearts during its theatrical release, Dalquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar is set to storm the OTT platforms. Apart from Dulquer, the movie also features Meenakshi Chaudhary in this profitable venture from Tollywood, released in theatres on October 31, 2024. The movie not only earned critical and commercial acclaim, but became the most profitable venture from Tollywood.

The Lucky Baskhar will stream on Netflix on November 28.

Lucky Baskhar to release on Netflix

Netflix shared a post on Instagram confirming the release of Lucky Baskhar on November 28. They shared a post with a caption that reads, "Luck doesn’t knock twice... unless you’re Baskhar. Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi!"

Lucky Baskhar is Dulquer Salmaan’s hattrick in Telugu cinema

Dulquer Salmaan has a special bond with Telugu cinema. The Malayalam actor rose to massive fan following with his movies such as Sita Ramam and Mahanati and he continued his legacy among Telugu fans with the recent release Lucky Bhaskar.

Released at the box office on Diwali, October 31, the movie performed exceptionally well at the box office.

The Sita Ramam actor made his biographical drama Mahanati in 2018, and it is the first collaboration with the director Nag Ashwin. In the movie, the actor shared the screen with actors like Keerthy Suresh, Savitri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in key roles. His second movie, Sita Ramam was released in theatres in 2022 with the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi along with his co-star Mrunal Thakur. The movie was a blockbuster hit.

Next, the actor will be seen in Suriya's upcoming movie helmed by Sudha Kongara and this project will also feature Vijay Varma and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in key roles.

About Lucky Baskhar

Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary's starrer Lucky Baskhar, released on October 31, garnered huge acclaim from both fans and critics. The movie made a nett profit of Rs 80 crore at the box office in India. The prime drama wrapped up with an overall box-office collection of Rs 107 crore.