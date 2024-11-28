Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava release date pushed to next year; here's why

Vicky Kaushal's historical drama movie, Chhaava, has postponed its release date from December 2024 to February 2025, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on X. Now, the movie is set to release on February 19, 2025.

Reason behind postponement

The Chhaava makers haven't officially confirmed the release date of the historical drama movie. According to reports, the clash of Pushpa 2 with Chhaava is likely to be the reason behind the postponement of the movie. It was anticipated that the clash with the much-awaited South Indian movie could dent the earnings of Vicky Kaushal’s movie.

The second reason behind the delay is that the makers of Chhaava might have wanted to release the movie around the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is on February 19, 2025. The movie holds special significance to the iconic figure as it is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhaava was scheduled to release on December 6, 2024, a day after this, Pushpa 2 will be released. The hype for the Telugu action drama movie will make a serious dent in the Chhaava business. The makers of the movie might believe that it is safe to postpone the release date of the movie.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from Vicky Kaushal , the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in a vital role. The music is given by AR Rahman.

About Chhaava

The biographical drama movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a Maratha Emperor and the son of Shivaji Maharaj. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The title of the movie is Sambhaji's nickname which means 'lion cub' in Marathi. Shivaji, who established the Maratha Empire, was referred to as a lion.

Chhaava Teaser