'Viduthalai Part 2' trailer: Vijay Sethupathi returns in Vetrimaaran's film

It is anticipated that Viduthalai 2, the much-awaited sequel to National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai, will help the Tamil film industry end 2024 with a good box office collection. Featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, the film also transforms comedian Soori’s character into a leading role in the movie.

It is anticipated that Viduthalai 2, which picks up where the first part left off, will explore Perumaal Vaathiyaar's (Sethupathi) past in greater detail and conclude the intertwining stories of the rebel and the policeman Kumaresan (Soori).

‘Viduthalai Part 2’: Trailer talk

According to an India Today article, Vijay makes a comeback as Perumaal Vaathiyaar in the Viduthalai Part 2 trailer. The sequel picks up where the first one left off. Similar to that movie, the second part tackles many important topics, including institutionalized violence, communalism, and oppression. Perumaal Vaathiyaar leads his extreme group Makkal Padai (People's Army in Tamil) in a rebellion and liberation struggle.

Netizens reaction to the trailer of Viduthalai Part 2

Fans were impressed by the trailer of Viduthalai Part 2. One of them wrote on YouTube, “2024 ends with this Banger (cracker emojis) Vetrimaaran padam (film) (heat emojis) Goosebumps.” Another commented, “Intense (wow emoji).” “Can't wait anymore #ViduthalaiPart2 (cracker emoji),” says a third; while a fourth one said, “Confirm Blockbuster (fire emojis).” The official X handle of Bigg Boss Tamil also shared its wishes on Vijay's post.

All about Viduthalai Part 2

B. Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan is adapted in Viduthalai Part 2, which was co-written by Vetrimaaran and Jeyamohan. Vetrimaaran transformed the one-part film into a two-part franchise. Last year, the first instalment was shown in theatres. In addition to receiving excellent reviews, it brought in Rs 40 crore at the box office. R Ramar is the editor, R Velraj is the cinematographer, and Ilaiyaraaja is the composer of the music.

Viduthalai Part 2 will be released in theatres on December 20 and stars Soori, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, and Bollywood director-turned-actor Anurag Kashyap. At the box office, it will, therefore, compete with the Tamil adaptations of Barry Jenkins' Hollywood animated adventure picture Mufasa: The Lion King and Kalees' Bollywood action movie Baby John, which stars Varun Dhawan.