Alia Bhatt Birthday: Know about her Bollywood journey as she turns 31 today

Alia Bhatt, one of the most successful Bollywood actresses, is celebrating her 31st birthday today, March 15, 2024. She also made her Hollywood debut with the 2023 spy action thriller movie Heart of Stone. She tied the knot with Brahmāstra co-star Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and gave birth to her first child Raha on November 6, 2022.

Alia Bhatt Age

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Alia Bhatt was born in the family of film director Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan on March 15, 1993, and she is currently 31 years old.

Alia Bhatt Movies Alia made her debut with Karan Johar directed Student of the Year in 2012 alongside Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. Since then, she has never looked back and is still doing some phenomenal work in different genres and themes. She has a long list of hit movies and some iconic characters. Her movie list includes Imtiaz Ali's Highway, Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi, and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.

Alia Bhatt highest grossing movie Alia Bhatt's highest-grossing movie is Brahmastra which has garnered over Rs 257 crore. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy collected Rs 140 crore followed by Gangubai Kathiawadi earning Rs 129 crore, and Raazi 124 crore is some of her highest-grossing movies.

Recently, Alia Bhatt won a national award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt Net Worth As per reports, Alia Bhatt's net worth is around Rs 550 crore and she is one of the most successful actresses in the industry. As per reports, she charges Rs 10-12 crore for a movie. Some reports claimed that she made a whopping $500,000 from 'Heart of Stone.' She also runs a company Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021. The darling movie she co-produced was released on Netflix in 2022. She was also the executive producer of 'Poacher' which was streamed on Amazon Prime on February 23.