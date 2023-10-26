Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170 shoot sharing experience

Rajinikanth is excited to be working with his Hum co-star and 'mentor' Amitabh Bachchan. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to share his image with his co-actor from the sets of his upcoming untitled film, Thalaivar 170.

