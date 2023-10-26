Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170 shoot sharing experience

Superstars and veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are reuniting after 33 years for their next project, Thalaivar 170. The film also includes Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and others

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 2:33 PM IST
Rajinikanth is excited to be working with his Hum co-star and 'mentor' Amitabh Bachchan. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to share his image with his co-actor from the sets of his upcoming untitled film, Thalaivar 170.
On the other hand, the Jailer actor took to social media to share an image of himself to announce this news with his "mentor," Big B, from the movie set.

Amitabh Bachhan on Thalaivar 170
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog where he mentioned, “A new project has started today, the one with Rajnikant ji .. and getting together on a professional platform, has been coming in years.” Calling Rajini an “extraordinary human”. 
The actor added, “His most down-to-earth living and nature, his exceptional talent and his legendary presence among the greats of cinema and not even going into the stratastrophic popularity that he has enjoyed through decades and the love and affection he has had towards my family and me". 

Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170
"After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy! #Thalaivar170," Rajinikanth wrote on X (Twitter). 
"I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message," the 72-year-old veteran said to reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram.
The photograph showed Rajinikanth in a white shirt and a wig, smiling close to Amitabh Bachchan, who is wearing a pink and blue jacket and big glasses.


 

About the film ‘Thalaivar 170’
Under the direction of TJ Gnanavel, who recently helmed Jai Bhim; Thalaivar 170 will be filmed. Lyca Productions announced the news about Big B's addition to the project recently. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan in essential roles.
Jawan fame Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for this Tamil film. Thalaivar 170 will be produced by Subaskaran. Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer, directed by Nelson. The film was released in August, and has arisen as a box office achievement. Rajinikanth said he will soon begin shooting the film, which will be an entertainer with a social message.

Topics :Amitabh BachchanRajinikanthIndian film industryBollywoodEntertainment

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

