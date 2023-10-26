Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170 shoot sharing experience

Amitabh Bachhan on Thalaivar 170 Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog where he mentioned, “A new project has started today, the one with Rajnikant ji .. and getting together on a professional platform, has been coming in years.” Calling Rajini an “extraordinary human”. The actor added, “His most down-to-earth living and nature, his exceptional talent and his legendary presence among the greats of cinema and not even going into the stratastrophic popularity that he has enjoyed through decades and the love and affection he has had towards my family and me".
Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170 "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy! #Thalaivar170," Rajinikanth wrote on X (Twitter). "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message," the 72-year-old veteran said to reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram. The photograph showed Rajinikanth in a white shirt and a wig, smiling close to Amitabh Bachchan, who is wearing a pink and blue jacket and big glasses.
After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!@SrBachchan @LycaProductions @tjgnan#Thalaivar170 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2023
About the film ‘Thalaivar 170’ Under the direction of TJ Gnanavel, who recently helmed Jai Bhim; Thalaivar 170 will be filmed. Lyca Productions announced the news about Big B's addition to the project recently. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan in essential roles. Jawan fame Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for this Tamil film. Thalaivar 170 will be produced by Subaskaran. Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer, directed by Nelson. The film was released in August, and has arisen as a box office achievement. Rajinikanth said he will soon begin shooting the film, which will be an entertainer with a social message.
