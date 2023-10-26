Koffee with Karan Season 8: Premiere, guests, timing and where to watch

Karan Johar is back with his hit show 'Koffee With Karan Season 8', which will go on air starting October 26, 2023. The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The first episode of this season will be graced by the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The season 8 will feature Karan's signature rapid-fire again and many other games will be added to the show.

Ranveer and Deepika are going to be the first guests Ranveer and Deepika will debut on the show after five years of marriage, their fans are expecting some insights about their relationship. In the teaser, the couple could be seen having a good time on the show.





Ranveer also revealed that he proposed to Deepika in 2015, and after three years, both tied the knot in Italy in 2018. According to some reports, the couple might also share their private wedding footage on the show.

Deepika revealed on the show that Ranveer is quite like Rocky Randhawa, a flamboyant character from West Delhi, from Karan's directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

SRK skips Koffee With Karan Season 8 Karan Johar has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will skip this season as well. SRK appeared in the first three seasons of Koffee with Karan and then skipped season 4, he then joined the fifth season and missed the last two seasons.

While confirming SRK's absence from the show, Karan said, "Shah Rukh is there, but I don't think he wants to be in the forefront. He deserves his silence. As fans and filmmakers, we should give him that."

When and where to watch Koffee with Karan Season 8?



The latest season of Koffee with Karan will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from today, October 26, 2023. The show will premiere at 12 am. How to watch the latest episodes of Koffee with Karan? Disney+ Hotstar is a subscription-based platform, where users need to buy subscription plans to watch new episodes of Koffee with Karan season 8.